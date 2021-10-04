Alice's 2nd Step Saves Authentication Patent At Fed. Circ.

By Dani Kass (October 4, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday revived a patent for an authentication method after finding that it passes the second half of the Alice test, but the court's judges were split on how the analysis should be handled. U.S. Circuit Judges Kathleen M. O'Malley and Kara Farnandez Stoll skipped over deciding whether the CosmoKey Solutions patent was abstract in their precedential decision, and just declared that it had an inventive concept, something Circuit Judge Jimmie V. Reyna said in a concurring opinion was an "extraordinary" approach. However, all three judges in the end agreed the patent shouldn't have been invalidated by a...

