Fed. Circ. Says Art Tool Can't Block Lip Implant Design Patent

By Dani Kass (October 4, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday said an art tool that looks similar to SurgiSil's lip filler alternative shouldn't prevent the medical device company from getting a design patent, despite a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling otherwise. A three-judge panel reversed the PTAB's finding that SurgiSil's application for a design patent is anticipated by an art tool from a Dick Blick catalog called a stump, which smooths and blends pastel or charcoal. The precedential opinion holds that a design patent is limited to its claimed use, so an art tool wouldn't impact the ability of a lip implant to get a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS