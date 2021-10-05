High Court Won't Review Ex-USF Employee Retaliation Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (October 5, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't review an Eleventh Circuit decision throwing away a jury verdict in favor of a Black former University of South Florida employee who said she was retaliated against because she filed race bias complaints internally and a discrimination charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Monday's unsigned order denied certiorari to Angela DeBose in her appeal of the Eleventh Circuit's decision to affirm the district court's overturning of the jury verdict. In September 2018, a Florida federal jury sided with DeBose on claims that she was retaliated against in the suit against the university's board of trustees....

