Maine Seeks To Keep Pot Residency Rule Pending Appeal

By Sam Reisman (October 4, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Maine cannabis company and the state's marijuana regulator filed dueling briefs in federal court Monday over whether the court should pause an injunction barring enforcement of a residency requirement for cannabis licensees while an appeal on the rule is pending. The injunction at issue was handed down by the district court in August, when the district court found that a rule mandating that medical cannabis business licenses had to be held by Mainers likely violated the U.S. Constitution since it clearly favored in-state residents over others. The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services told the court that if the...

