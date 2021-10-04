Michelman & Robinson Freshman Associate Pay To Hit $230K

By Anna Sanders (October 4, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Freshman associates at Michelman & Robinson LLP could make up to $230,000 annually under a new compensation structure that eclipses pay raises rolled out by BigLaw firms this summer amid a hypercompetitive hiring market, the small Los Angeles firm announced this week. The 2022 earnings plan unanimously adopted by Michelman & Robinson partnership goes further than the 2021 pay scale set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in June, which starts at $202,500 a year for graduates from the class of 2021 and goes to $350,000 for eighth-year or class of 2014 lawyers. Under Michelman & Robinson's 2022 plan, level-eight attorneys...

