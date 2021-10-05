Crypto Top Of Mind For Lawmakers In Hearing With SEC Chair

By Dean Seal (October 5, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Gary Gensler's latest congressional hearing saw the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission head answering a mixed bag of questions about the agency's far-reaching regulatory agenda, though no topic received as much air time as cryptocurrency. Since his confirmation in the spring, the chairman has been up front about his intention to make the SEC a primary regulator of the crypto market, which drew both praise and apprehension from lawmakers on Tuesday at a four-hour hearing before the House Financial Services Committee. Early in the hearing, Gensler reiterated his position that the crypto industry is largely "sitting astride of … regulatory frameworks...

