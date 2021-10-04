Mass. US Atty Nominee: 'Won't Be Silent' On GOP Opposition

By Chris Villani (October 4, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Embattled U.S. attorney hopeful Rachael Rollins took to the Boston radio airwaves Monday to defend her work as a progressive district attorney, pushing back on Republican opposition to her criminal justice record in an unusually blunt public statement for a pending nominee. Rollins acknowledged that her interview with Boston's local National Public Radio affiliate, GBH News, flies in the face of the standard process in which candidates for positions like U.S. attorney keep their public statements to a minimum until they are confirmed by the Senate. But after a partisan-line, tied vote on her nomination in the Senate's Judiciary Committee last...

