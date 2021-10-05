3 BigLaw Firms Eye Partial Returns To Offices In Weeks Ahead

By Justin Wise (October 5, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP are all planning "partial" or "soft" returns to their U.S. offices in the coming weeks, Law360 learned Tuesday. Weil plans a "partial" return to its U.S. offices in November, according to an email obtained by Law360, linking the decision to the drop in COVID-19 cases recorded by health officials in recent weeks. The firm's general counsel, Mindy J. Spector, told U.S. employees that lawyers and other personnel will be expected to work from the office at least two days per week starting on Nov. 1. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS