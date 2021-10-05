Holland & Hart Snags Colo. Energy Atty From Hogan Lovells

By Clark Mindock (October 5, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT) -- Holland & Hart LLP has added an experienced oil, gas and mining attorney from Hogan Lovells to its environment and natural resources practice in Denver. Liz Titus joined the team as a partner Monday and told Law360 in a phone interview that she'll continue serving her clients across the Rocky Mountain region and capitalize on the expansive footprint her new firm has in the area. "Holland & Hart has offices in these places where energy is either being produced, or the mines are located, and I think that's really important," she said. "And they have a great reputation — they've been...

