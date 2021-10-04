Philly Courts Can Keep Remote Hearings For 1 More Month

By Matthew Santoni (October 4, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's biggest state court system has received permission to continue to hold hearings via phone and videoconference until November, but the state's Supreme Court said it wants feedback from stakeholders before it agrees to pause the "speedy trial" rules for the lower levels of the court. The First Judicial District of Pennsylvania, which covers state courts in Philadelphia, asked for and received permission from the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to keep suspending rules that bar the use of "advanced communication technology," or ACT, after the Court of Common Pleas and the Municipal Court's respective president judges cited an ongoing surge in...

