NYC Fair Chance Act Updates Challenge Finance Employers

By Tyler Hendry and Pamela Terry (October 6, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- In July, amendments to New York City's Fair Chance Act took effect. They impose additional restrictions on how and when employers may request, review and use criminal background check information for hiring and employment decisions. Many of these restrictions are either in direct or indirect conflict with regulations that require financial institution employers to conduct background check inquiries into a large majority of their employees. These regulations include Financial Industry Regulatory Authority background check requirements, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulations and regulations relating to mortgage loan originators. Although Fair Chance Act guidance advises that banking employers are exempt from complying with provisions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS