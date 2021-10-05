Greenberg Traurig Adds Shareholder In Delaware

By Rose Krebs (October 5, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP continues its growth in Delaware, with the firm announcing it had added a former Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati attorney as a shareholder in the firm's corporate practice. In his role at the firm, Nathan P. Emeritz "provides clients with Delaware corporate law advice relating to fiduciary duties and statutory requirements," the firm said Monday. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Emeritz worked in Wilson Sonsini's Delaware office, according to the announcement. He served as of counsel at Wilson Sonsini, according to an online biography that was posted on that firm's site. He also previously worked...

