Budget Bill Would Help Working Families, Lawmakers Told

By Stephen Cooper (October 6, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Economists testifying before Congress' Joint Economic Committee said Wednesday that the combination of tax incentives and higher rates in the Democrats' Build Back Better Act would boost the fortunes of working families without harming businesses or increasing inflation. Economists testifying before the Joint Committee on Taxation said the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill would help working people without harming businesses. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Kimberly Clausing, the U.S. Treasury Department's deputy assistant secretary for tax analysis, testified that the tax reforms in President Joe Biden's domestic agenda will level the playing field among groups of taxpayers while creating an efficient tax system...

