Irish Savers Unaware Of Retirement Income, Aviva Warns

By Martin Croucher (October 5, 2021, 1:51 PM BST) -- Almost half of workers in Ireland with long-term savings "don't have a clue" how much cash they will receive in retirement, according to a survey by insurer Aviva Life & Pensions Ireland DAC. The company said that, of the 1,400 people it surveyed, just 46% of those with pensions were aware of how much they would receive in benefits when they stopped working. Aviva said it was increasingly important that people took steps to ensure financial security in later life, particularly as the minimum state pension age could rise. The country's Pension Commission launched a consultation this over a potential rise in...

