3 Jurisdictions Dropped From Tax Blacklist, EU Confirms

By Todd Buell (October 5, 2021, 11:30 AM EDT) -- The European Union's council of member states dropped three jurisdictions from the bloc's so-called blacklist of territories deemed uncooperative on tax matters, according to a news release Tuesday that confirmed reports from last week. The council removed Anguilla, Dominica and Seychelles from the list because they are receiving a supplemental review of their compliance with international norms on exchange of information from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Global Forum. Pending the review, the three have been placed on a list that includes jurisdictions that don't yet fully comply with international tax standards but have committed to enacting principles of...

