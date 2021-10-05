Latham-Led Otonomo Acquires AI Analytics Co. Neura

By Charlie Innis (October 5, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins-led Otonomo Technologies said Tuesday it has bought AI-powered data analytics provider Neura Inc. in a deal that comes roughly nine months after the buyer merged with a special-purpose acquisition vehicle at a $1.4 billion valuation. Israel-based Otonomo said in a statement it has acquired all of Neura's outstanding equity. The company did not disclose financial details in its announcement. Otonomo gathers and sells data it collects from internet-connected cars on traffic movement, road signs, weather conditions and other kinds of information involving automobiles, according to its website. The company said it identified "4 billion data points per day"...

