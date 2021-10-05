Senate OKs 1st Native American Federal Judge In Wash.

By James Arkin (October 5, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Lauren J. King to a judgeship in the Western District of Washington on Tuesday, making her the first-ever Native American federal judge in the state. King won confirmation by a 55-44 vote to replace a judge who has been on senior status for more than five years, filling one of several judicial emergency spots on the court. Her nomination in May was among President Joe Biden's third slate of judicial nominations, and she is the 15th federal judge the Senate has confirmed since Biden took office. King is the second nominee to the Western District of Washington...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS