Republic Bank & Trust Sues To Enforce $165M Tax Unit Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (October 5, 2021, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Kentucky-based Republic Bank & Trust sued financial technology company Green Dot Corp. in Delaware's Chancery Court Tuesday, seeking an order for Green Dot's closing or payment of damages on the $165 million sale of a Republic affiliate that provides early refund and tax payment services. The breach of contract complaint accused California-based Green Dot, one of the world's largest prepaid card companies, of trying to avoid closing on the deal, originally scheduled for Aug. 2, citing in part violation of an agreement that only two conditions would govern the closing: completion of all required waiting periods and an absence of any...

