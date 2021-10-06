Holland & Knight Recruits Former Fla. Solicitor General

By Matt Perez (October 6, 2021, 12:49 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP on Tuesday announced it recruited Florida's former solicitor general for the past five years as a litigation partner in its Washington, D.C. and Tallahassee offices. From 2016 to 2021, Amit Agarwal served as Florida's solicitor general, a position within the office of the attorney general that oversees civil and criminal appeals involving the state and decides whether the state should appeal a case to the state or federal Supreme Courts, as well as the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. "Holland & Knight's outstanding reputation in both Florida and Washington, D.C. was a major factor in my decision...

