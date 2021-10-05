Senate Bill Targets Generic Drug Delay Tactic

By Adam Lidgett (October 5, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan duo of senators is floating legislation aimed at preventing generic-drug makers with exclusivity rights from blocking other generics for prolonged periods of time. The Expanding Access to Low-Cost Generics Act would try to curb a practice that is referred to as "parking" of exclusivity, an issue that has been around for years. The first applicant for a generic drug gets 180-day exclusivity as a financial incentive. But by holding off on securing final approval, the applicant can avoid the forfeiture of exclusivity triggered by failing to market an approved drug. Generic-drug makers sometimes agree to postpone their sales as...

