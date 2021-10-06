Fed. Circ. OKs PTAB Rulings In 73% Of Cases

By Tiffany Hu (October 6, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has sided with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board nearly three-fourths of the time in post-grant proceedings, from the board's creation in 2012 through the end of August, with a growing number of appeals coming from post-grant reviews, according to a new report. The report — published on Oct. 1 by Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP — states that the Federal Circuit completely affirmed the PTAB's inter partes review decisions in 633 cases, or 73.26%, through Aug. 31, and overturned the board's rulings in 116 cases, or 13.43%. The appeals court also issued a mixed IPR...

