Koh Questioned Over COVID-19 Ruling At 9th Circ. Hearing

By James Arkin (October 6, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh, one of President Joe Biden's nominees for the Ninth Circuit, defended herself against criticism from Republicans over her decision upholding California COVID-19 restrictions on indoor at-home religious gatherings when she testified before a Senate panel considering her nomination Wednesday. Judge Koh, who would be the first Korean-American federal appellate judge if confirmed, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee less than a month after Biden nominated her to fill the Ninth Circuit seat. The hearing came five years after she was nominated by President Barack Obama for the Ninth Circuit and cleared the Judiciary Committee but...

