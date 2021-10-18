Breaking IP Barriers With Arkansas Law Prof Uche Ofodile

By Dani Kass (October 18, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Professor Uche Ewelukwa Ofodile gives her students at University of Arkansas School of Law a relatively simple assignment: Go talk with local business owners about their intellectual property. The result is often that those business owners don't know what IP they have or don't think they have the resources to protect it — something Ofodile has dedicated her career to changing. Uche Ewelukwa Ofodile Ofodile says she wants to close as many gaps in IP law as possible, whether they're based on gender, race, country or class, especially given her lack of exposure to IP while growing up in Nigeria. To...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS