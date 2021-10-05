Gaetz Friend Wants More Time To Aid Feds Before Sentencing

By Carolina Bolado (October 5, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A former Florida politician and associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz who pled guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl, asked Tuesday to delay his sentencing to give him more time to cooperate with the U.S. Department of Justice. Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector who pled guilty in May, asked to put off the sentencing currently set for Nov. 19 until March 2022 so that he can continue working with the government, which is not opposing the delay. "Mr. Greenberg has been cooperating with the government and has participated in a series of proffers," the defendant's...

