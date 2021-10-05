Fed's Quarles Tells Banks To 'Pick Up Pace' On Leaving Libor

By Jon Hill (October 5, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve's Randal Quarles prodded banks on Tuesday to "pick up on the pace" on their efforts to wean themselves off the London Interbank Offered Rate, saying their compliance with a key year-end deadline in the benchmark's phase-out will be a top focus of examiners in the coming months. Quarles, who is the Fed's vice chair for supervision, said in a speech at a Structured Finance Association conference in Las Vegas that while financial institutions know they have to discontinue new use of Libor by the end of 2021, it's estimated that larger firms used an alternative benchmark for less...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS