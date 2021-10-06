Chamberlain Hrdlicka Atty Named To Philly Tax Reform Group

By James Boyle (October 6, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A tax attorney and shareholder at Chamberlain Hrdlicka's Philadelphia office has been appointed to a team of city officials and industry experts to develop proposals to help the Philadelphia economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Jennifer Karpchuk is one of 19 members of the Philadelphia Tax Reform Working Group, appointed last week by Mayor Jim Kenney and the City Council. The group has been created to study changes to the city tax code that could help Philadelphia bounce back from the economic hardships created or worsened by the pandemic. Karpchuk told Law360 Pulse in emailed comments that she is excited to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS