Mazars Faces UK Probe Over French Connection Audit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 6, 2021, 10:15 AM BST) -- Britain's audit watchdog said on Wednesday that it has launched an investigation into the audit by Mazars LLP of French Connection Group PLC's books, days after the loss-making fashion giant announced its sale to one of its biggest shareholders. The FRC has said it is investigating Mazars' audit of French Connection's financial statements for the year that ended in January 2020. (iStock) The Financial Reporting Council said it is probing the audit conducted by Mazars of French Connection's consolidated financial statements for the 12 months to the end of January 2020, a decision taken by its conduct committee on July 20. It...

