Insurance Biz Drops COVID Travel Cancelation Restrictions

By Irene Madongo (October 6, 2021, 3:11 PM BST) -- Policyholders of insurers Direct Line and Churchill will have wider travel cover for pandemic-related claims after the businesses lifted restrictions put in place because of COVID-19, parent company UK Insurance Ltd. said on Tuesday. The company said that it has updated its travel policies to include cover for trip cancelations for passengers having to quarantine, or government-ordered lockdowns. Trip cancelations will also be covered in situations where pre-booked accommodation is no longer available because the local area has been hit by the virus, the insurer added. Should clients' travel plans be affected by a change in Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office travel...

