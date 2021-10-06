Police Warn Younger Drivers On 'Ghost Broker' Scams

By Irene Madongo (October 6, 2021, 4:17 PM BST) -- City of London Police's insurance fraud unit has urged young motorists to be on the alert for online scammers who pose as brokers to sell fake insurance, warning that they are a prime target for fraudsters. Figures released on Monday show that those aged between 17 and 29 are the most likely group to fall victim to "ghost brokers," the force's insurance fraud enforcement department said. Action Fraud, the national center for fraud and cybercrime operated by City Police, said it had received between January and August received more than 35 reports of ghost broking, in which fraudsters sell fake insurance. The number...

