Businesses Face 'Capacity Crunch' For Cyber-Insurance

By Martin Croucher (October 6, 2021, 1:31 PM BST) -- An increase in ransomware attacks in the last year has fueled demand for cyber-insurance cover, creating a "capacity crunch" that continues to push up prices for businesses, an analyst has warned. German investment bank Berenberg said on Tuesday that prices for the type of cover, which offers protection for businesses against financial losses caused by hackers or data breaches, has increased by more than 100% since 2020 and shows no sign of slowing. The cost of ransomware attacks increased by 290% in the U.S. this year, and the number of incidents worldwide has also gone up by 170%, the company, based...

