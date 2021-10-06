Bogus Insurance Claims Down During Pandemic, Lobby Says

By Martin Croucher (October 6, 2021, 11:54 AM BST) -- The number of detected fraudulent insurance claims fell by 10% last year, the industry's trade body said on Wednesday, the result of fewer claims made during national COVID-19 lockdowns. The Association of British Insurers said its members discovered 96,000 attempted scams in 2020, valued at £1.1 billion ($1.5 billion), down from 107,000 fraudulent claims in 2019. But the value of attempted scams was £1.2 billion in 2019, the trade group added. The trade body said the fall was due to fewer insurance claims being made last year, particularly those resulting from motor accidents, because more people stayed at home under lockdown orders...

