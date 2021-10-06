EU Drops Case Against UK Over Aid Given By Gibraltar

By Todd Buell (October 6, 2021, 4:33 PM BST) -- The European Commission said Wednesday that it would drop its decision to refer the United Kingdom to the European Court of Justice in a dispute over tax breaks given by Gibraltar to multinational firms. The commission, the EU's executive branch, said it had decided to drop the planned referral after the U.K. confirmed that the full recovery of illegal aid from Gibraltar to several multinational companies had been finalized. The EU had accused the tiny U.K. territory of violating EU state aid rules — through a tax exemption scheme for passive interest and royalties and through tax rulings granted to companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS