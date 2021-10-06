Prosecutors Back Boston US Atty Pick Amid GOP Opposition

By Rachel Scharf (October 6, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A group of 66 prosecutors urged the U.S. Senate on Tuesday to confirm Rachael Rollins, President Joe Biden's pick for U.S. attorney in Massachusetts, defending her approach to criminal justice reform and slamming Republican lawmakers for holding up the appointment with "fearmongering." In a statement issued by nonprofit group Fair and Just Prosecution, elected state and local prosecutors said Rollins, the Suffolk County district attorney, is "eminently qualified" to helm Boston's federal law enforcement office. The statement was signed by prominent Democratic prosecutors like Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as rising progressive lawyers like...

