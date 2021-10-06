Pa. Justices To Weigh Suit Over Bank's Alleged Role In Fraud

By Matt Fair (October 6, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether a Philadelphia-area bank can be held liable for allegedly aiding and abetting a convicted fraudster who was found guilty in connection with a scheme that cost investors nearly $40 million. The justices took up the case on Tuesday following a decision by the state's Superior Court in February reviving a lawsuit alleging that Bryn Mawr Trust Co. had aided and abetted a convicted Ponzi schemer by allowing him to use accounts at the bank to sell fraudulent certificates of deposit. The high court did not comment on the case in granting Bryn...

