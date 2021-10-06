Dollar Bank Scam Liability Row Remanded To Pa. State Court

By Matthew Santoni (October 6, 2021, 1:27 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman's claims that Dollar Bank failed to prevent her from being scammed out of $4.3 million belong in state court, because the Federal Reserve's regulations over wire transfers don't create complete federal preemption of state-law claims, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti said Dollar Bank could invoke Federal Reserve Board Regulation J -- which governs the Fedwire system Mary Clayton used to make multiple payments to the scammers -- as a defense, but the regulation alone did not allow the bank to remove the case to federal court. "The court concludes that the more...

