4 Firms Guide Canadian Fintech's Upsized $369M US IPO

By Tom Zanki (October 6, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Canadian payments technology provider Nuvei Corp. went public Wednesday after raising $369 million in an upsized U.S. initial public offering after the company doubled the amount of shares offered. Montreal-based Nuvei sold 3 million subordinate voting shares at $123.14, slightly above the company's closing price Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, where its stock also trades. Nuvei's U.S.-listed shares began trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "NVEI." Four firms guided Nuvei's IPO, when counting representation of the company and its underwriters for both countries. Toronto-based Fasken represented Nuvei on Canadian legal matters, while Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP advised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS