GOP Sen. Demands OCC Nominee's Moscow Thesis On Marx

By Jon Hill (October 6, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee called Wednesday for the Biden administration's Kazakh-born pick to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to produce a copy of her 1980s Moscow State University thesis, which critics see as a potential tie to Marxist ideology. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., suggested in a letter to nominee Saule Omarova that the thesis is being suppressed, saying his staff requested it last month but has so far "not received any assurances" from her or the OCC that senators will receive a copy of the paper "in a timely fashion." Toomey also said that...

