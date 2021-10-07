Banking App Says It Cleared CFPB's Paycheck Advance Probe

By Elise Hansen (October 7, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau opened an investigation into banking app Dave last summer but recently decided it doesn't intend to pursue an enforcement action, Dave disclosed in a regulatory filing. Dave Inc. and its would-be acquirer, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc., said in a filing Wednesday that the CFPB had been examining Dave's cash paycheck advance business. The CFPB was probing compliance with consumer protection laws around unfair or deceptive practices, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act and the Truth in Lending Act, the filing said. Dave said it received a civil investigative demand in June 2020, and learned near...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS