Paul Weiss, Latham To Steer HireRight's Planned IPO

By Charlie Innis (October 6, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Employee screening company HireRight GIS Group Holdings LLC, backed by private equity firms General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital, announced plans Wednesday for an initial public offering with guidance by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and underwriter's counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. HireRight listed a preliminary funding target of $100 million, which is often a placeholder number that could grow larger as the IPO process moves ahead. The company did not specify the amount of shares it plans to sell or a price range for each share. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company, founded in 1990, performs background checks and arranges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS