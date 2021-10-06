SC AG Says Congress Likely Didn't Legalize Delta-8 THC

By Katryna Perera (October 6, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The South Carolina Attorney General's Office has issued an opinion stating that the Delta-8 compound found in some hemp products is not legal under the state's Hemp Farming Act or the 2018 federal Farm Bill because the language of the laws only specifically addresses the Delta-9 compound and no other isomer. Delta-8-THC is a cannabinoid that can be derived from federally lawful hemp, and can produce psychoactive effects similar to Delta-9. It is made during the chemical process when nonpsychoactive CBD is extracted from hemp, and is one of hundreds of chemicals that can be derived from the cannabis plant. Delta-9-THC, the more well-known...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS