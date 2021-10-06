ABA To Attorneys: When In Doubt, Use A Translator

By Jessica Corso (October 6, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- If there is any uncertainty surrounding a client's ability to understand the case against them or their attorney's advice, that lawyer should err on the side of caution and hire a translator, an American Bar Association panel said in newly issued guidelines. The ABA rules of professional conduct already required lawyers to hire an interpreter or translator when an unshared language or hearing, speaking or visual impairment prevented a client from fully understanding their attorney. But Wednesday's opinion by the Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility further outlined when such a service is required and how it should be used....

