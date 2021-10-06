These 4 Law Firms Are The Most 'Fearsome'

By Matt Perez (October 6, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Four law firms were dubbed the most "fearsome" to face off against in court, according to a new report by BTI Consulting Group coming out Thursday. In a survey of hundreds of legal leaders, the four were most consistently named as ones that strike "the utmost fear into the hearts of seasoned general counsel and legal decision makers," according the report. They are: Jones Day, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. "These are the firms that clients say they don't want to see on the other side of the...

