EU Reinsurers Call For Extension To Brexit Transition

By Martin Croucher (October 7, 2021, 10:27 AM BST) -- European reinsurers have called on the U.K. to extend a post-Brexit breathing space until the government issues a new capital adequacy regime for the sector. Insurance Europe, a looby group based in Brussels, said on Wednesday that the so-called temporary permissions regime, which allows reinsurers on the Continent to continue to operate in Britain after Brexit, should not end before changes to the Solvency II Directive are implemented. The British government is planning an overhaul of the European Union rules, which govern how much capital insurers are required to hold in reserve to allow them to withstand market shocks and be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS