Senate Panel Advances Biden's Pick For Solicitor General

By James Arkin (October 7, 2021, 11:21 AM EDT) -- Elizabeth Prelogar, President Joe Biden's nominee for solicitor general, moved a step closer to confirmation Thursday after the Senate Judiciary Committee approved her nomination and advanced it to the full Senate. The Senate Judiciary Committee convened Sept. 14 to consider the nominations of Rahul Gupta and Elizabeth Prelogar, and on Thursday it advanced their nominations to the full Senate. (U.S. Senate) The committee approved Prelogar on a 13-9 vote, with two Republicans, Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., joining all the panel's Democrats in backing her nomination. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the committee chairman, called Prelogar an "outstanding appellate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS