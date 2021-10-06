BigLaw Wants 'Unicorn' In Ga. Mergers, Comes Up Short

By Aebra Coe (October 6, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- There's an appetite among large law firms to enter or grow in the Georgia legal market through a combination, but for many firms the perfect acquisition partner either doesn't exist or isn't interested, local legal recruiters say. Law firms seem to be searching for an acquisition target with around 20 to 30 attorneys, with partners who have around $2 million books of business, that is looking to be acquired, says Andrew Wilcox, president of legal search firm Wilcox and Hackett, based in Atlanta and Tallahassee. That type of acquisition candidate, Wilcox says, is a "unicorn." "There aren't a ton," he said....

