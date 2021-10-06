6th Circ. Rules Fed. Law Preempts Ohio Nuke-Exposure Suit

By Clark Mindock (October 6, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday backed a lower court's decision to toss a suit filed by Ohio residents claiming they were exposed to radioactive material at an Appalachian nuclear power plant, saying their state law claims are preempted by federal law. A three-judge panel said that the suit filed by four people who live near the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Pike County was preempted by the Price-Anderson Act, which gives federal courts jurisdiction over public liability claims tied to nuclear incidents ranging from catastrophic events like the accident at Three Mile Island to lower-level releases. While the act is slightly...

