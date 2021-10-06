Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Rules Fed. Law Preempts Ohio Nuke-Exposure Suit

By Clark Mindock (October 6, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday backed a lower court's decision to toss a suit filed by Ohio residents claiming they were exposed to radioactive material at an Appalachian nuclear power plant, saying their state law claims are preempted by federal law.

A three-judge panel said that the suit filed by four people who live near the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Pike County was preempted by the Price-Anderson Act, which gives federal courts jurisdiction over public liability claims tied to nuclear incidents ranging from catastrophic events like the accident at Three Mile Island to lower-level releases.

While the act is slightly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!