Montana Firm Challenges State's Employer Vax Mandate Ban

By Hailey Konnath (October 6, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Montana-based law firm asked a state court on Tuesday to do away with the state's ban on employer vaccine mandates, claiming the measure runs afoul of Montana's constitution and places its employees at "increased risk to their health and safety." Netzer Law Office PC said in its suit that H.B. 702 violates several sections of the state's constitution calling on Montana to guarantee the right to "a clean and healthful environment." "Montana H.B. 702 … limits the ability of Netzer Law from exercising its professional judgment in determining the conditions of employment when necessary to address the health and safety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS