Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Tardiness Leads Court To Nix Quinn Emanuel Bias Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (October 6, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit declined Wednesday to revive a fired associate's race and gender discrimination lawsuit against Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, scolding the attorney for repeatedly missing deadlines in her appeal and ignoring the court's warnings about her tardiness.

A three-judge panel said it had forewarned Crystal Nwaneri about the potential repercussions of her "unexcused failure" to adhere to the rules and file timely court papers.

Nwaneri, who alleged that Quinn Emanuel was like a "boys' club" in which white male lawyers used vulgarities against women and minorities, had assured the appellate court that she would provide additional explanation for these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!