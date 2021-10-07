Suit Says Danimer Overstated Green Plastic's Biodegradability

By Matt Fair (October 7, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Danimer Scientific Inc. shareholder has fired off a lawsuit accusing company executives of misleading investors about the biodegradability of its signature bioplastic product while also failing to maintain internal controls to ensure regulatory compliance and its ultimate profitability. Ryan Perri said that failures by Danimer's leadership resulted in the company's stock becoming artificially inflated until it eventually started tumbling earlier this year in the wake of reports questioning the science behind its purportedly fully biodegradable polymer, known as Nodax, and casting doubt on its ability to meet sales and revenue projections. He also said that the company, at the behest...

