Fla. School Boards Challenge New Mask, Quarantine Rules

By Nathan Hale (October 7, 2021, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Six Florida county school boards have challenged the state's latest attempt to restrict their ability to implement masking and quarantine mandates to protect students from COVID-19, arguing a new Department of Health rule oversteps the agency's authority and would actually contribute to the spread of the disease. In a petition filed late Wednesday in the Division of Administrative Hearings, the school boards for Miami-Dade, Leon, Broward, Orange, Duval and Alachua counties, and Leon County's schools superintendent targeted provisions in the DOH's Sept. 22 emergency rule that requires schools to allow parents to have "sole discretion" over whether their children follow mask...

